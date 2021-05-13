OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Issues Earnings Results

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 98.06%.

OSW stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.08. 34,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,000. The company has a market capitalization of $871.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90. OneSpaWorld has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $12.03.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneSpaWorld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

