Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Open Lending’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Open Lending stock traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $35.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,234. Open Lending has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.97.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LPRO. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Open Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.62.

In related news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 5,305,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $180,398,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $7,910,336.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,789,440 shares in the company, valued at $123,687,321.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock worth $369,573,811 in the last ninety days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

