Oppenheimer Boosts Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Price Target to $44.00

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BCYC. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bicycle Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of BCYC opened at $30.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $729.49 million, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of -0.21. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $33.20.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Keen sold 9,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $278,815.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,398.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $55,152.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,242,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,638 shares of company stock worth $4,850,958 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

