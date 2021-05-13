Oppenheimer Comments on Angi Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Angi in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Angi’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Get Angi alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Angi from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Angi from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BTIG Research cut shares of Angi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

Angi stock opened at $12.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.70. Angi has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,207.21 and a beta of 1.88.

In other Angi news, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 44,132 shares of Angi stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $679,191.48. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,695,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 301,773 shares in the company, valued at $5,024,520.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,132 shares of company stock worth $1,014,991. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Angi by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 369,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after buying an additional 17,946 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Angi by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after acquiring an additional 21,393 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the first quarter valued at about $375,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Angi by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Angi by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,770,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,017,000 after purchasing an additional 155,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.