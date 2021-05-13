Oppenheimer Cuts Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $265.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $255.62.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $250.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.01. The stock has a market cap of $144.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 334.5% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 58,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,486,000 after buying an additional 45,156 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Amgen by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,163,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 26,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 6,492.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

