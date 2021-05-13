Oppenheimer Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report released on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.27). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.49) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis.

IAC has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $162.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.45.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $219.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.48. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $266.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

