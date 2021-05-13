OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Shares Up 1%

OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI) shares shot up 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 51 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 49 ($0.64). 272,023 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 418,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.50 ($0.63).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £43.09 million and a PE ratio of -21.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 50.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 53.49.

Get OptiBiotix Health alerts:

In other OptiBiotix Health news, insider Stephen Hammond purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £13,000 ($16,984.58). Also, insider Stephen O’Hara purchased 47,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of £25,364.21 ($33,138.50).

Optibiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the research and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for OptiBiotix Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiBiotix Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.