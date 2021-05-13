Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) will announce earnings per share of $1.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Oracle’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the lowest is $1.28. Oracle posted earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full-year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.81.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.25. 429,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,738,206. Oracle has a twelve month low of $50.86 and a twelve month high of $80.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.22. The company has a market capitalization of $225.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,530 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,708,000 shares of company stock valued at $639,074,810. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $85,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 37.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.8% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 22,517 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

