Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Organogenesis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ORGO. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Organogenesis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Shares of ORGO stock opened at $17.18 on Thursday. Organogenesis has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.33 and a beta of 1.84.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORGO. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Organogenesis in the fourth quarter valued at $41,577,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Organogenesis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,902,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 4th quarter valued at $13,611,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Organogenesis by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,447,000. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Organogenesis news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 16,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $214,119.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,108.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 111,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $1,461,646.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 416,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

