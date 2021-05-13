Origin Dollar (OUSD) Price Tops $1.01 on Top Exchanges

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. Over the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $9.09 million and $19,085.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00002072 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Origin Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00077046 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.25 or 0.00583560 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.17 or 0.00232342 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004065 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $571.73 or 0.01173734 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $502.57 or 0.01031755 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 9,002,927 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.