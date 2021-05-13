Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

OESX has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.63.

NASDAQ OESX opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.03 and a beta of 2.62. Orion Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average of $8.59.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $44.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.97 million. Equities analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. 55.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

