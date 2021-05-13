Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of OR traded up C$0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$16.65. 100,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,965. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$15.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.80. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$11.71 and a 1 year high of C$17.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.37.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$64.56 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OR shares. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC reduced their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.50 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Osisko Gold Royalties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.84.

In related news, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 6,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total transaction of C$103,569.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$208,343.57. Also, Director Sean Roosen sold 127,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.08, for a total value of C$1,796,237.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 584,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,223,602.51. Insiders sold a total of 214,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,998,784 over the last three months.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

