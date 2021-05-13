Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.20 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.27. 24,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,913. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $52.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.80 and its 200 day moving average is $51.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th.

