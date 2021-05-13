Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.52 Million Investment in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 53,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 240.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000.

NYSEARCA:IVOL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,057. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a twelve month low of $26.52 and a twelve month high of $28.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.21.

