Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,271 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFG traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.07. 461,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.37.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

