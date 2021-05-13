Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,464 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 735.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 42,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 37,628 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 558,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,642,000 after purchasing an additional 76,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 786,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,444,000 after purchasing an additional 21,019 shares in the last quarter.

BATS USMV traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,754,102 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.94. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

