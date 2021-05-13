Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 12,373 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 109,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after acquiring an additional 54,960 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IJT traded up $2.13 on Thursday, hitting $124.84. 760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,863. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.37. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.48 and a fifty-two week high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

