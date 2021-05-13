Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0675 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

Oxford Lane Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 63.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ OXLC traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,038,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,809. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.95. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $7.25.

In other news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177,146.90, for a total value of $31,000,707,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

