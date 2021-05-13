Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Acquires 809 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,989 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. Barclays lifted their price target on Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $110.27. The stock had a trading volume of 251,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,400,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $118.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.53.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

