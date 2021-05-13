Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,516 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412 over the last three months. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

Walmart stock traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.37. 183,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,820,970. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.87. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.01 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $389.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.62%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

