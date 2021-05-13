Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,750 shares during the period. Avis Budget Group comprises about 1.0% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,728,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $548,000. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 18,430,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,472,000 after purchasing an additional 382,254 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 3,234.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,309,000 after purchasing an additional 298,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,559,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,666,000 after purchasing an additional 185,803 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.52. The company had a trading volume of 17,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,760. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.48 and a 200 day moving average of $51.98. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $90.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 2.31.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, CFO Brian J. Choi bought 23,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,088,961.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,360. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Choi purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.68 per share, for a total transaction of $556,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,176. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

