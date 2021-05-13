Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Has $765,000 Holdings in ERShares Entrepreneurs ETF (NYSEARCA:ENTR)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ERShares Entrepreneurs ETF (NYSEARCA:ENTR) by 78.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,976 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ERShares Entrepreneurs ETF were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in ERShares Entrepreneurs ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

NYSEARCA ENTR traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.18. 16 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,415. ERShares Entrepreneurs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.90.

