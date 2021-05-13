Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 2,173.6% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 42,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 40,473 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 36,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 9,697 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYK traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $176.40. 151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,619. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a twelve month low of $114.45 and a twelve month high of $184.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.93.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

