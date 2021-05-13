Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF makes up about 2.1% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RPV. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RPV traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.10. 76,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,281. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $39.68 and a 52 week high of $81.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.80.

