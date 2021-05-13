OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Shares Up 2.2%

Shares of OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) shot up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.04 and last traded at $21.04. 1,988 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.59.

Several brokerages have commented on OZMLF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of OZ Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of OZ Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.32.

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mining projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. It owns and operates the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia; the Carrapateena project located in South Australia; and the Antas mine located in the state of ParÃ¡ in the northern region of Brazil.

