Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Up 4.7%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) shares shot up 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.82 and last traded at $19.33. 2,133,761 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 75,296,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.47.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. William Blair downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.27.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.22 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 218,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $5,493,478.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,799,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,285,587.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $9,009,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,203,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,175,519.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,509,099 shares of company stock worth $125,875,655.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 442.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

