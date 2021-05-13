Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Issues Earnings Results

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Panasonic had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.08%.

Panasonic stock opened at $10.92 on Thursday. Panasonic has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.13. The company has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Get Panasonic alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Panasonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Panasonic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, and services various electronic products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, rice cookers, personal care products, TVs, digital cameras, video equipment, home audio equipment, fixed-phones, show cases, compressors, and fuel cells.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Panasonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panasonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.