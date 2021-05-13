Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has C$26.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PXT. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on Parex Resources to C$27.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Parex Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Parex Resources to C$31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Eight Capital restated a na rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Parex Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$30.28.

TSE PXT opened at C$20.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.89. Parex Resources has a twelve month low of C$12.05 and a twelve month high of C$24.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.62 billion and a PE ratio of 16.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$218.01 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Parex Resources will post 3.2199999 EPS for the current year.

In other Parex Resources news, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.42, for a total transaction of C$55,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 351,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,522,425.54. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,565 shares of company stock worth $2,339,986.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

