Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires New Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $140.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.38. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The firm had revenue of $859.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.79 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

