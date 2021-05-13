Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Stericycle by 1,581.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,113 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,667,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,354,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,907,000 after buying an additional 310,457 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,443,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,100,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,929,000 after acquiring an additional 142,812 shares in the last quarter.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $76.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $79.50.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.17 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.