Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 1,653 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. FMR LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 120,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 102,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 362.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.04. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 113.68%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

