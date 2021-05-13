Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VDC. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,660,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 859,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,542,000 after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 84,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,610,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $181.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.23. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $142.36 and a 1-year high of $187.07.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

