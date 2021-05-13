Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 3,011 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 71.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,011 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $228.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.16. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $152.40 and a fifty-two week high of $238.16.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

