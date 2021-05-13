Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 758 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,755.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,474,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,441,000 after buying an additional 2,387,994 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 492.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 351,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 291,854 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 12,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5,671.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,086,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 523.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 865,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,844,000 after purchasing an additional 726,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PK opened at $20.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.58.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.25). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PK. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.10.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

