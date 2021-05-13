Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,475 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,771,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,364,000 after purchasing an additional 531,978 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,575,000. Ossiam raised its position in Schlumberger by 14,047.1% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 34,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 34,275 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.24.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $32.10 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $32.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average of $24.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

