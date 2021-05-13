Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) had its target price lifted by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

NYSE:PRTY opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 4.26. Party City Holdco has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $10.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 23.69% and a negative net margin of 36.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Party City Holdco will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

