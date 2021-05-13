Pawtocol Trading Up 31.6% Over Last 7 Days (UPI)

Pawtocol (CURRENCY:UPI) traded up 21.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Pawtocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0486 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. Pawtocol has a total market capitalization of $8.02 million and approximately $133,441.00 worth of Pawtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pawtocol has traded up 31.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.02 or 0.00616060 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00073678 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $120.38 or 0.00239226 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $633.03 or 0.01257944 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00035907 BTC.

Pawtocol Coin Profile

Pawtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,185,355 coins. Pawtocol’s official website is pawtocol.com . Pawtocol’s official Twitter account is @pawtocol . Pawtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@pawtocol

Buying and Selling Pawtocol

