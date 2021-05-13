Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Given New $420.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $490.00 to $420.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.76.

PAYC stock opened at $305.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 108.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $233.27 and a 12 month high of $471.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,933,133,000 after buying an additional 163,870 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,841,000 after buying an additional 13,145 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 424,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,115,000 after buying an additional 15,051 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 408,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,348,000 after buying an additional 169,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 383,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,475,000 after purchasing an additional 88,439 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

