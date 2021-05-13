Paytomat Market Capitalization Tops $190,925.21 (PTI)

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Paytomat coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Paytomat has a market cap of $190,925.21 and approximately $6,323.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Paytomat has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00081247 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.16 or 0.00576881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.64 or 0.00228636 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $547.01 or 0.01130390 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $555.78 or 0.01148515 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Paytomat Profile

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. The official message board for Paytomat is medium.com/@paytomat . Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @paytomat and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Paytomat is paytomat.com . The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Paytomat Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paytomat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paytomat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

