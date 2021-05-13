Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.00

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 21667 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.87.

PSO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.1885 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Pearson’s payout ratio is currently 51.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Pearson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Pearson by 176.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 9,949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Pearson by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearson in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter.

Pearson Company Profile (NYSE:PSO)

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

