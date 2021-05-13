Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Raised to C$43.00 at Cfra

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Cfra from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Cfra’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PPL. CIBC cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.84.

Shares of TSE PPL opened at C$38.32 on Tuesday. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$26.77 and a 12-month high of C$39.29. The stock has a market cap of C$21.08 billion and a PE ratio of -44.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$37.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.21.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

