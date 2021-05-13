Pembroke VCT plc (PEMB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Pembroke VCT plc (LON:PEMB) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Monday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON PEMB opened at GBX 108.50 ($1.42) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £149.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 103.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 103.97. Pembroke VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 110 ($1.44).

Pembroke VCT Company Profile

Pembroke VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up to more mature businesses and established businesses. The fund usually invests in companies based in the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in companies that generate revenues more than Â£0.5 million.

