Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.73% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

Penn Virginia stock opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. Penn Virginia has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $20.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average is $12.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $268.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 3.64.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 52.13% and a positive return on equity of 19.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Penn Virginia will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PVAC. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Penn Virginia by 303.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Penn Virginia by 265.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 96,208 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,364,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,994,000 after purchasing an additional 507,339 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.