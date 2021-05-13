PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Stake Lowered by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,423,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,794,000 after buying an additional 163,880 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 33.8% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $841,000. 29.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PFLT opened at $11.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $462.91 million, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.20. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 19.28%. Research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 101.79%.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

