PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 80.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,031,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,139,465 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 3.5% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $994,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 21,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,417,000 after purchasing an additional 47,461 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 58,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.67. 75,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,614,890. The firm has a market cap of $201.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.54 and a 200 day moving average of $140.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

