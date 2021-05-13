Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) will report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Performance Food Group posted earnings of ($0.86) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFGC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,174 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 218,347 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 123,019 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.70. 1,243,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,454. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $19.63 and a 12-month high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.71 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.38.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

