Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Price Target Cut to $33.00

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Personalis from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Personalis in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Shares of PSNL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.63. The company had a trading volume of 23,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,471. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.25. The company has a market capitalization of $818.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 1.71. Personalis has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Personalis had a negative net margin of 45.13% and a negative return on equity of 27.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Personalis will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard Chen sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total transaction of $30,204.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,063.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $98,517.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,550,769.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,943 shares of company stock worth $1,232,951. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Personalis by 66.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Personalis by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

