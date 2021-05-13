Peter Lawrence Gianulis Buys 100,000 Shares of Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO) Stock

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO) Director Peter Lawrence Gianulis acquired 100,000 shares of Organto Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,416,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,895,775.
Organto Foods stock opened at C$0.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$64.97 million and a PE ratio of -7.84. Organto Foods Inc. has a one year low of C$0.05 and a one year high of C$0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.29.
About Organto Foods
