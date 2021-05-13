Peter Lawrence Gianulis Buys 100,000 Shares of Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO) Stock

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO) Director Peter Lawrence Gianulis acquired 100,000 shares of Organto Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,416,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,895,775.

Organto Foods stock opened at C$0.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$64.97 million and a PE ratio of -7.84. Organto Foods Inc. has a one year low of C$0.05 and a one year high of C$0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.29.

About Organto Foods

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and specialty food products. Its products include haricot verts, avocado, sugar snaps, passion fruit, ginger, blackberries, snow peas, mango, asparagus, blueberries, and other vegetables. The company operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Russia, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.

