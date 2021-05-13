Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Stock Price Up 10.1%

Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) rose 10.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.78 and last traded at $5.78. Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 7,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

PAHGF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Pets at Home Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.29.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.