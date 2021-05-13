Pettee Investors Inc. Cuts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pettee Investors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,263 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 2.6% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.5% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% during the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.9% during the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.3% during the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DIS opened at $177.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $99.66 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.76. The stock has a market cap of $322.84 billion, a PE ratio of -111.85, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.03.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 382,351 shares of company stock valued at $74,874,701 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

